DJ Sbu has done it! Mofaya seals deal with Shoprite Checkers

Music producer and now podcaster DJ Sbu (Sibusiso Leope) is beaming with pride after his business Mofaya finally sealed a deal with one of the biggest retailers in South Africa, Shoprite Checkers. MoFaya was the first proudly black-owned energy drink in South Africa, co-founded by DJ Sbu and Siphiwe Likhuleni Shongwe in 2013.

Over the years, the brand has encouraged a hustler’s spirit amongst the youth in creating opportunities for themselves by being sold on the street. The popular DJ took to his social media platforms to share news of the energy drinks success, which was not an easy journey as it took nine whole years to happen. “Finally after 9 years. All Praise to the Most High God. @Shopritesa thank you 🙏🏿🇿🇦,” DJ Sbu captioned a picture of himself outside the Shoprite Checkers signage.

The entrepreneur's success was celebrated by all his followers who have witnessed the brand’s growth throughout the years. @Cellular_jnr tweeted: “My brother another mother... I so wish people will know how hard working you're. Everytime I'm with you, it's a different level of mentality. I'm happy for you and I know how much you wanted this. Stay blessed!!!!”

