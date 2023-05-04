DJ Uncle Waffles rubbed shoulders with Hollywood A-listers at Met Gala after party

The Met Gala took place on Monday, May 1, and the event saw some of Hollywood’s finest grace the red carpet in exquisite ensembles. But, as soon as the formalities were over at one of the biggest nights in fashion, the party began for some of Hollywood’s elite celebrities who were looking for the best after party in town.

South Africa’s very own DJ Uncle Waffles got to experience the thrill of performing a set at one of these high society events and took to her Instagram to share the experience with her fans. In the caption she simply wrote: “Met after the gala.” The photo and video dump showed her and others having a ball. But what fans couldn’t help but notice is that “Black Panther” actress Michaela Coel was right behind Waffles, vibing to her mix.

"Michaela having the time of her life in the background 🥺😍❤️ You're gone gone 🚀🚀🚀🚀," wrote @kerotse_m. "I'm so proud of you for taking South African music to heights unimagined ❤️❤️❤️ Thank you, on behalf of South Africa," commented @homo_sexyouwell. Waffles also rubbed shoulders with legendary model Naomi Campbell and Nigerian superstar Ayra Starr.