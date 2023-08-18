DJ Zinhle catches strays for night out with Usher: ‘She will embarrass Murdah Bongz’

A few weeks ago, DJ Zinhle travelled to Las Vegas as part of the global celebrity contingent for Remy Martin’s ‘Life is a Melody’ campaign. Initially, everything went down without incident during the trip as the 39-year-old DJ and business owner shared Instagram Stories of herself having a good time with her bestie Nomuzi “Moozlie” Mabena.

“My Life's Melody is balance,” she shared on Instagram. “Being a working Mom, it's so important to find the moments where I take time out to celebrate myself. @remymartinsa really did that for me a few weeks back Whats your life's Melody?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ZINHLE JIYANE (@djzinhle) However, screenshots of the two local stars partying with Remy Martin ambassador and R&B legend Usher have drawn criticism online since they started circulating on Friday morning. Some users on X (formerly known as Twitter) felt that Zinhle was a little too cosy with Usher and that her behaviour was inappropriate, considering that she’s married to dance music star Murdah Bongz.

“DJ Zinhle will embarrass Murdah Bongz every chance she gets. She must decide if she still wants the man or not😭😭,” posted @lejaka1. DJ Zinhle will embarrass Murdah Bongz every chance she gets. She must decide if she still wants the man or not😭😭 pic.twitter.com/CtoeQZ1pWm — Siya (@Lejaka1) August 18, 2023

@am_blujay, who’s typically highly critical of local celebs, came to her defence. “Dj Zinhle and Moozlie were attending an Usher and Rémy Martin collabo gig in Las Vegas, they were not just out partying (even if they were) it was work, some of you acting like they bumped or planned to meet up with Usher to drink.” Dj Zinhle and Moozlie were attending an Usher and Rémy Martin collabo gig in Las Vegas, they were not just out partying (even if they were) it was work, some of you acting like they bumped or planned to meet up with Usher to drink pic.twitter.com/mSTktqnWUx — The Instigator (@Am_Blujay) August 18, 2023