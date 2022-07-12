DJ Zinhle reveals just how bad the bullies are in her DMs

DJ Zinhle is growing increasingly tired of trolls hopping in her DMs and trying to tell her how to live her life. “Please do not send me DMs trolling me about decisions I choose to make about MY life,” she shared on her Instagram Stories this morning. “I’ve even mastered spotting those kinda messages and deleting them without reading them.”

Story continues below Advertisement

“If you wanna bully me, do it openly, not in my DMs. It’s so bad, bullies will even send me messages on the Era account. Wow you guys are committed!” Screenshoot of DJ Zinhle’s Instagram stories of her detailing the bullying she faces. Picture: Instagram/@djzinhle Lately, Zinhle has been receiving a lot of criticism for her warm, public co-parenting relationship with rapper AKA, who is the father to her first child Kairo Forbes. The latest round on criticism has been swirling the internet for the past few hours since she posted a happy birthday message for Lynn Forbes, who is AKA’s mother.

Still seemingly riled up by all the chatter around her personal life, Zinhle also took to her Twitter feed earlier today to share an observation. “Saw a tweet from a lady who is excited that someone surprised her with a pair of heels… instead of celebrating with her, someone went on to tell her how uncomfortable that brand of shoes is.. ay Twitter Ngeke 😂😂😂” Saw a tweet from a lady who is excited that someone surprised her with a pair of heels… instead of celebrating with her, someone went on to tell her how uncomfortable that brand of shoes is.. ay Twitter Ngeke 😂😂😂 — #Siyabonga #ERAbyDJZinhle #ZeeNation (@DJZinhle) July 12, 2022 Over the weekend, videos of Zinhle and AKAs current girlfriend Nadia Nakai embracing each other at popular Sandton nightspot Rockets started circulating on social media with some saying they were showing each other fake love.

Story continues below Advertisement