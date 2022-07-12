DJ Zinhle reveals just how bad the bullies are in her DMs

DJ Zinhle is growing increasingly tired of trolls hopping in her DMs and trying to tell her how to live her life.
“Please do not send me DMs trolling me about decisions I choose to make about MY life,” she shared on her Instagram Stories this morning. “I’ve even mastered spotting those kinda messages and deleting them without reading them.”
“If you wanna bully me, do it openly, not in my DMs. It’s so bad, bullies will even send me messages on the Era account. Wow you guys are committed!”
Lately, Zinhle has been receiving a lot of criticism for her warm, public co-parenting relationship with rapper AKA, who is the father to her first child Kairo Forbes.
The latest round on criticism has been swirling the internet for the past few hours since she posted a happy birthday message for Lynn Forbes, who is AKA’s mother.
Still seemingly riled up by all the chatter around her personal life, Zinhle also took to her Twitter feed earlier today to share an observation.
“Saw a tweet from a lady who is excited that someone surprised her with a pair of heels… instead of celebrating with her, someone went on to tell her how uncomfortable that brand of shoes is.. ay Twitter Ngeke 😂😂😂”
Over the weekend, videos of Zinhle and AKAs current girlfriend Nadia Nakai embracing each other at popular Sandton nightspot Rockets started circulating on social media with some saying they were showing each other fake love.
Zinhle responded, “This video is not fun, people prefer hate & bitterness between women for their own entertainment… it’s not gonna be us.. our family is good.. sorry to disappoint.”
She then went on to give the trolls a piece of their own medicine: “So there’s absolutely nothing you can offer us??? Nothing about yourself? Nothing you’ve achieved? All you can talk about is our shortfalls, what have tried? What have you achieved? At least we are brave enough to try.”