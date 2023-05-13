Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLEntertainmentWhats OnCelebrityTVMoviesMusicBooksRoyals
Independent Online | Entertainment
Search IOL
IOLEntertainmentWhats OnCelebrityTVMoviesMusicBooksRoyals
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Saturday, May 13, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators

Donovan Goliath shares throwback to ‘humble beginnings’

Donovan Goliath. Picture: Instagram

Donovan Goliath. Picture: Instagram

Published 3h ago

Share

Goliath and Goliath fans were in stitches recently when comedian Donovan Goliath shared a hilarious throwback picture of the foursome in their “humble beginnings” days .

Donovan captioned his Facebook post: “Fun fact: The ‘photo wall’ behind us is 4 posters. We upgraded from individual A4 pages each stuck on with Prestik.

“At the end of the night we’d peel each page off and stick em in a flip file to use at the next show. Humble beginnings. 🤣”

Goliath and Goliath consists of Jason, his sister Kate, their cousin Nicholas and Donovan, who isn’t related to the three but has the same surname.

Goliath and Goliath. Picture: Supplied

Followers had a field day in the comments section. Here’s what they had to say:

More on this

Stuart Taylor Comedian wrote: “Who are these kids?????”

Yvette Morris wrote: “It took me 10 minutes to figure out where you are in the photo 😂”

Trisha Chunylall wrote: “Yas the lightie days.. Young ones 😁 🙌 you Sir have achieved so much..May you continue to grow in leaps and bounds ❤️”

Sebago Jimber wrote: “When you and Jason started dancing at carnival city....That every Wednesday nights was Epic....Humble beginnings”

Sebopo Leteane wrote: “Tjerr your smooth chin nearly threw me off. Couldn't find you🤣🤣🤣🤣”

Aside from his comedy, Donovan has gone on to bag awards for his witty content-producing skills and has had Mzansi hooked on his funny and entertaining content through pictures and videos.

The family-run business Goliath and Goliath, which includes Donovan, sees its 11-year anniversary in August this year.

Related Topics:

Johannesburg2023ComedySouth African CelebsSouth African EntertainmentArtists

Share

Recent stories by:

Venecia Valentine
SectionsMy NewsBookmarksNotificationsSubscribe