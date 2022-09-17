Consistency, authenticity and relatability - comedian Donovan Goliath on the key to great content creation

Johannesburg - What does it take to be a great content creator? For comedian Donovan Goliath, the answer is pretty simple.

Story continues below Advertisement

“It takes consistency, reliability, and authenticity,” he says. While the 42 year old has made a name for himself as a comedian in the past, it’s his excellent content creation that has caught the eye of millions around the globe recently. And his consistency and hard work in the field of content creation was rewarded last weekend when the comedian bagged an award at the inaugural DStv Content Creator Awards which took place at The Galleria in Sandton.

Goliath walked away with the “How I Shot It Award” with entertainer and entrepreneur Nadia Jaftha walking away as the biggest winner, bagging the DStv Content of the Year Award, the Comedy Award and Thumb-stopping Award. We chatted with Goliath this week to find out what makes him a great content creator and why content creation is so important in this day and age. Firstly how delighted are you to have picked up an award at the inaugural DSTV Content Creator Awards?

Story continues below Advertisement

I’m super happy to have won. I honestly was not expecting it at all. What do you think separates you from millions of other content creators ? My advantage is that I worked in advertising for seven years as an art director so I understand how to operate all the hardware and software. This combined with my stand-up comedy knowledge makes more for interesting, witty visuals.

Story continues below Advertisement

How do you come up with ideas for your content? It starts with a funny thought that gets fleshed out in pen on paper for a while. When I’m happy I’ll move it to the computer and make final tweaks there. SOUTH AFRICA - Cape Town - 2019-May -29 Donovan Goliath of GOLIATH AND GOLIATH in Grean Point. Photographer Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency(ANA) Personally, which Is your favourite platform to create content, and why?

Story continues below Advertisement

Instagram. It’s very visual and provides a lot of features to experiment with. Tik Tok has become a firm favourite for millions around the world. What do you think of Tik Tok and how rewarding has it been putting out your own content on Tik Tok? TikTok is amazing. I love how free creatives are on there. I’m a perfectionist and have to unlearn so much when posting. The idea is king and not so much the lighting, sound design, or cinematography.

South African comedian Donovan Goliath and his wife Davina Gordon decide to recreate a road trip from the comfort of their home. Picture: Instagram. You make tons of content with your wife Davina. How much more fun is it making content with your wife? It’s great working with someone who gets it. It’s also tough though because we disagree a lot. Lol. Who would you say is better at content creation, you or your wife?

I don’t want to sleep on the couch so I won’t answer this. For those wanting to become content creators, what advice would you give them? It’s not easy. Don’t go in there expecting overnight success. Always ask yourself what is it about this that would make people wanna click on it and share it. Be consistent. Be interesting. Be authentic and be relatable.

What valuable lessons have you learned since you began content creation? Your story matters. It’s the most original thing you own. If you can figure out a way to package and present it in an interesting way, you’re going to win. Comedian Donovan Goliath. Supplied image. Who would you say are SA's top three content creators in your personal opinion?