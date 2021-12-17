Enhle Mbali maintains she’s single amid Black Coffee romance rumours

Actress and fashion designer Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa finally responds to rumours that she and her estranged husband, Grammy nominee DJ Black Coffee have rekindled their romance. Setting the record straight about her relationship status, the “Isibaya” star took to her Insta stories on Thursday to confirm that she is “very single”.

“I’m still very single…Not back anywhere. Still my own person. Someone’s getting paid to lie,” offered the star. The rumour was sparked by controversial podcaster MacG Mukwevho when he alleged that the pair have reconciled amid their messy divorce and abuse allegations. In the latest episode of “Podcast and Chill with MacG”, this week, Mukwevho and his co-hosts Sol Phenduka, MacG and The Ghost Lady were discussing some of the celebrity stories that grabbed the headline recently.

The trio touched on the recent story of Vusi Thembekwayo’s alleged gender-based violence allegations by his wife. Thembekwayo hit the number one spot on Twitter last weekend after he released a statement, denying claims of abuse levelled against him. While highlighting the seriousness of gender-based violence, Muwkwevho added that he is tired of celebrity couples that accuse each abuse and later end up getting back together.

"I mean look what happened to Enhle and Black Coffee. She came out talking about GBV, he is not paying electricity, now they back together," said Mukwevho. Watch the full interview below. WARNING: The content of the video contains strong language which may be offensive to sensitive viewers.

Mlotshwa filed for divorce in 2019 but to date, the pair has not finalised the divorce. Earlier this year, the actress filed a restraining order preventing Black Coffee from entering his former marital home. This comes after Enhle Mbali had accused Black Coffee of assaulting her at her 33rd birthday dinner at their Sandton home in March.

The court, however, denied Mlotswa’s restraining order application. Meanwhile, Mlotshwa is in search of a soul mate Showmax’s rom-com “A Safe Bet” which premiered on December 16. Pearl, played by Mlotswha gets dumped by her boyfriend just in time to meet her family for Christmas.