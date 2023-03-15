Faith Nketsi Njilo rubbishes claims of a split from husband Nzuzo Njilo

The Twitter rumour mill is working overtime after online reports stated that “#HaveFaith” reality star Faith Nketsi Njalo has split from her wealthy businessman husband, Nzuzo Njilo. Online reports claimed that there is trouble in paradise and that she is now living in a hotel in Sandton with her daughter Sky after having a fallout with Nzuzo over his financial woes.

Last June, it was reported that Nzuzo, whose father is the former Major of Msunduzi Municipality, was nabbed after defrauding his two business partners of almost R1 million. However, judging from her responses on Twitter about the split, it looks like it may be baseless. Yesterday Faith tweeted: “You know what … have a great week y’all ❤️” to which @AshleighAmberl1 responded “Well why not just tell them it's all lies and go on about your day, I kinda saw the first tweet and noticed you wanted to rant??”

“Just not worth it 😩”, Faith then wrote back, eluding to the fact that these rumours are not worth her time. You know what … have a great week y’all ❤️ — faith Nketsi Njilo (@_faith_nketsi) March 13, 2023 In another tweet, Faith commented with three laughing emojis when @miriamidemetor tweeted: “Faith Nketsi probably woke up next to her husband, cuddled her husband and laughed at City Press’s sad attempt at Journalism or Tabloidisation? 😂😂😂” 😂😂 — faith Nketsi Njilo (@_faith_nketsi) March 13, 2023 The couple tied the knot in a secret wedding last year and the wedding aired in September on her “#HaveFaith” reality show.