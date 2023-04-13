Fans rally around Prince Kaybee after he admits to being ‘scared and confused’ over his recently gained music independence

Taking to Twitter, SAMAs award-winning music producer, Prince Kaybee shared his feeling about his recently gained musical independence. Kaybee and Universal Music went their separate ways a few days ago after eight years.

In the video posted on his timeline the “Fetch Your Life” hitmaker shared that he learnt everything that he could during his time with Universal Music and they both parted ways amicably. But his newfound musical freedom has left him scared and confused after being a “label baby” for so many years. “As you all know I’ve just been released not so long ago from a contract that I’ve had for eight years. I’ve been a label baby for eight years, I’ve got no background of any independence so with that fact my propensity after being released from Universal is that I’m very scared, I’m very confused in what I need to do moving forward,” he shared.

“It’s something that I’m playing by ear, something that I’m looking at from all different angles, it has acquired me to apply myself in trying to understand what this right now for me in this time in my life and there is music, there is a lot of music, I’ve been posting snippets of the growth that I’ve experienced and there’s nothing really that is bad going on between me and Universal right now. It was just for them to let me go. “There’s been a lot of options to look at, a lot of advisers outside Prince Kaybee, even ex-workers from Universal have reached out and they’ve showed me different ways move and I’m still exploring a lot of that.” He went on to share that if a collaboration between himself and award-winning DJ, musician and music producer Heavy-K had to take place it would need to add value to their brands.

“I don’t want to do a collaboration just for the sake of doing it… It’s time for a new look at my life and future and how I want to be successful. “So yeah, the music is coming I am just very very very confused in how to move forward, there’s just a lot of power at the moment where there isn’t any greater being to answer to, there’s no one to tell me what to do or when to do it.” He ended his post by thanking his followers for their love and support.

pic.twitter.com/wEFo7mtuu1 — K A B I L L I O N (@PrinceKaybee_SA) April 12, 2023 Fans rallied around him to show their support. "You got this! We are behind you♥️ it scares you because you know how great you are, being independent is truly the beginning of bigger things in your career,“ commented @Boity_Melon27. You got this! We are behind you♥️ it scares you because you know how great you are , being independent is truly the beginning of bigger things in your career . — M E L O N Y 🍂 (@Boity_Melon27) April 12, 2023 @LazloGunner said: “I think you being independent is a blessing, change is always uncomfortable and maybe that's why you feel this way, but big blessings are coming and also you're PrinceKaybee dawg if anyone can do it, it's you.”