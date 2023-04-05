Prince Kaybee ‘free’ after contract with Universal Music terminated

Local music producer Prince Kaybee recently shared on his social media platforms that he and Universal Music had parted ways after eight years. Kaybee has openly talked about his label and having issues with them since 2021.

At the time he said: “It’s very bad, I submitted a single two months ago and it dropped two weeks ago, nothing on the radio monitor. I know artists that dropped this past Thursday they charting already.” The album-maker of “The 4th Republic” seemed to be over the moon about the termination of the contract and wrote and that he was “free” after eight years. “F R E E ❤️ After 8 years.“

In the termination letter sent by the studio, it read that their joint venture had ended on April 3, 2023, and that the studio released Kaybee from delivering any further recordings. View this post on Instagram A post shared by K A B I L L I O N (@princekaybee_sa) It continued to say that the studio would continue to use his songs but would pay him (if due). They also thanked him for his work and wished him well. His industry peers such as Unathi wrote: “I’m happy for you🙌🏾.”

DJ Vigro Deep commented, “Wololo🙌🔥.” @benni__mag took the opportunity to remind Kaybee of a time when amapiano star DJ Maphorisa took Universal Music to task. “And when @djmaphorisa said u r not in charge of yr music u fought him, and he wasn’t fighting u, he was advising people to own their music and that he also let his artists to own theirs but wena u started talking about owning trucks, i’m however glad u r now free, now bless us with a winter album cde,” he wrote.