Fans react to new AKA single: ‘He was ahead of his time’

AKA’s final single ahead of the release of his eagerly anticipated posthumous album “Mass Country” has been making the rounds on social media since its release at midnight. The new single, “Company”, features Nigerian star KDDO, whom he previously collaborated with on 2018’s “Touch My Blood” album standout, “Fela In Versace”.

KDDO is one of the most prominent producers on the continent, having produced huge hits for the likes of Davido, Wizkid, Popcaan, Wale and Mr Eazi. “I know how much this project meant to you,” he shared on Instagram Friday morning. “You put your heart and soul into this s*** and that's one thing we shared, the passion for creating undeniable art. “We planned to shut the continent down together again like we did in '19 and take it global this time. It feels so surreal, so painful.

“Heaven gained a rockstar. Megacy is the Legacy for life. Love you brother #LongLiveSuperMega @akaworldwide - 'Company' Out Now.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kddo™️ (@kddogram) On the single, AKA continues on his rich vein of form as he raps effortlessly over KDDO’s mellow and vibey production. “Just trust in me, I’ll build you a masterpiece,” he raps. “This world not enough for me. Kiss me on the cheek, say ‘mwah’ for me. Oh, close company, energy feel no punch from me. This luxury, RIP DJ Sumbody.”

RIP DJ Sumbody was trending across South Africa throughout Friday morning. Fans have been reacting to the new single online: “I just love how the family is keeping everything the way AKA planned,” tweeted @thapz__. “Woke up to this banger. When he Said RIP DJ Sumbody 😭💔.”

I just love how the family is keeping everything the way AKA planned. Woke up to this banger



When he Said RIP DJ Sumbody 😭💔 pic.twitter.com/Kon6mNT7XP — T h a p z (@Thapz__) February 17, 2023 @kutudave added: “Company out today Mega was ahead of time this world ain’t enough for me RIP DJ Sumbody #RIPKiernan #SupaMega #RIPAKA “It’s the multi talented 💔.” Company out today Mega was ahead of time this world ain’t enough for me RIP DJ Sumbody #RIPKiernan #SupaMega #RIPAKA

It’s the multi talented 💔 pic.twitter.com/Bjuw2aQRhv — TheRealMabela®️ (@KutuDave) February 17, 2023 @itsmanjobruh described the late rapper as a musical genius. “AKA was a musical genius and that new joint ‘company’ reminds us once again 🕊️”