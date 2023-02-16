Forbes family confirm the release of AKA’s ‘Mass Country’ to celebrate his legacy

Since AKA’s tragic death last Friday, many on social media have been speculating that his upcoming album “Mass Country” might never see the light of day. However, fans will be delighted to hear that the album will be released on February 24 as previously planned.

This was confirmed by the Forbes family on Thursday morning, through a media release and posted on AKA’s social media platforms. “With the nation engulfed with the grief of the tragic and untimely passing of Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes', the Forbes family have acknowledged the outpouring of support and love from South Africa and beyond,” read the release. “The family continues to celebrate the life of their son. To honour his legacy, they are choosing to continue with the release of The Mass Country album on the 24th of February 2023 as planned.

“In the past two years, ‘Mass Country’ had become AKA’s entire world. The Supa Mega constantly kept the album release momentum and anticipation high.” Nhlanhla “Nivo” Ndimande, who was AKA’s co-manager and is a co-executive producer of “Mass Country”, shared: “The team was extremely blessed to work so closely on this project with Kiernan. “We spent a lot of time mapping out this roll-out and creating all the content we have under his direction.”

“Kiernan worked tremendously hard on this project. He put his heart and soul into it, and we were blessed that he got the opportunity to map out this entire roll-out and approve all the elements, so what will be coming out will be as per his direction and his vision. “We thank the Forbes family for their faith in the entire team working on this project.” AKA. Picture: Supplied The press release also shared that AKA’s team at Vth Season, The T Effect and Sony Music Entertainment Africa would manage the release of “Mass Country”, with the support and blessings of the Forbes family.

“Ahead of the album’s release, tomorrow a new single titled ‘Company’ featuring longtime collaborator and friend Kiddominant will be made available. The pair previously worked together on AKA's smash hit single ‘Fela In Versace’.” Vth Season’s Raphael Benza, who was a long-time friend, adviser and business partner of AKA’s added: “Kiernan worked very hard on this project. “The energy and the expectations from the Megacy fuelled him to make a masterpiece.