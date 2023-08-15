Gigi Lamayne mourns passing of her ‘forever babe’ Liberty ‘YBK Vision’ Mhlanga

Musician Gigi Lamayne is completely shattered following the death of her boyfriend Liberty ‘YBK’ Mhlanga, also known as Vision. The ‘Mashonisa’ songstress took to Instagram to share the tragic news with her followers.

“Forever you my babe. Forever us. @ybkvision,” wrote Lamayne in her heart-wrenching post. “We had our whole lives ahead of us. I’m in pain. Liberty. We were so close to writing this story. Your last post … could you feel it somehow? “We were Grown and ready. Why God. Mina Angsazi. Let your will be done.”

The couple's last project together was her song ‘Menzi Ngubane,’ and Mhlanga accompanied her to the world premiere of ‘Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire’ in June. The musician was part of the voice talent of the action-packed animated sci-fi anthology, as Mukudzei, in the short film ‘Adventures of Muku’. "We’re here to experience the red carpet together," said Lamayne, proud to be on her bae’s arm.

YBK Vision made a name for himself while appearing on the defunct Vuzu show ‘Rich Kids’.