Gigi Lamayne mourns passing of her ‘forever babe’ Liberty ‘YBK Vision’ Mhlanga

Musician Gigi Lamayne is completely shattered following the death of her boyfriend Liberty ‘YBK’ Mhlanga, also known as Vision.
The ‘Mashonisa’ songstress took to Instagram to share the tragic news with her followers.
“Forever you my babe. Forever us. @ybkvision,” wrote Lamayne in her heart-wrenching post.
“We had our whole lives ahead of us. I’m in pain. Liberty. We were so close to writing this story. Your last post … could you feel it somehow?
“We were Grown and ready. Why God. Mina Angsazi. Let your will be done.”
The 30-year-old rapper was not only Lamayne’s partner but also her boss.
The couple's last project together was her song ‘Menzi Ngubane,’ and Mhlanga accompanied her to the world premiere of ‘Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire’ in June.
The musician was part of the voice talent of the action-packed animated sci-fi anthology, as Mukudzei, in the short film ‘Adventures of Muku’.
"We’re here to experience the red carpet together," said Lamayne, proud to be on her bae’s arm.
YBK Vision made a name for himself while appearing on the defunct Vuzu show ‘Rich Kids’.
He was reportedly engaged to Durban gqom artist TDK Macassette in 2019, which Macassette vehemently denied, according to The South African.
Vision’s last Instagram post was a photo of himself with Lamayne. Singing his girlfriend’s praises, he said: “Ride or die wish I had noticed sooner wanna spend the rest of my life with you.
“Gigi: The Ciara template worked y’all. 10 + years of friendship. Nothing can deter me from my happy ever after with you.
“To slaying dragons and Caprinhas in Miami I love you king. I choose you. #GoneGirl”