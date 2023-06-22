Goliath and Goliath team up with J’Something for The Artistry Comedy Club

There’s a new comedy club in town with familiar faces taking to the stage. There’s no doubt that the collaboration between Goliath and Goliath and J’Something is going to be huge.

Now that the cat is out of the bag with the launch of The Artistry Comedy Club, they are hosting a mini comedy festival to mark the occasion. Loyal fans of the comedy brand will be happy to know that the team are back in full swing after the pandemic hit a few curve balls in their plans. The team along with J’Something’s The Artistry restaurant and Black Brick decided to aid each other with their services in order to make the comedy restaurant possible.

We all love a scrumptious meal along with the jokes right? Jason Goliath told IOL Entertainment that the Covid 19 dip took its toll on the comedy industry and the entertainment industry as a whole. He said: “Covid 19, brought with it the end of all live comedy venues, every comedy club on the continent and some around the world were forced to close down. Since then we have carefully considered how to rebuild and where to start.

“Our partnership with The Artistry is the first project that makes perfect sense at this time. “The Artistry is a venue specifically designed to celebrate artists, being able to find a new home for comedy in Johannesburg means this alignment a space built for artists will now be celebrated by comedy artists. “The room is perfect, the venue is perfect, the synergy between J’Something and his team and Goliath and Goliath are perfect. We look forward to this being the first of many, in fact lets call it South African comedy season 2 begins with Goliath and Goliath and Artistry.”

J’Something said: “Artistry was built for artists. To Celebrate, showcase and to preserve the arts. “The greatest joy in hosting it is being able to see my friends who are fellow artists be able to showcase their skill, talent and gifts and I think that it really comes alive when I am able to see the people that I have the utmost respect, admiration and love for, using the space that we created to showcase and celebrate their art.” The Mi Casa lead singer added that he is honoured to be able to pursue the comedy world with this partnership.

“For me, collaborating with Goliath and Goliath means so much more than all the fruits that I know it will be. “It’s a time of being together and sharing with the whole Goliath team. The real special moments is seeing the laughter in the theatre because we believe so much in the power of what we do. “We are honoured to be able to pursue the comedy world and to see how we can be a part of helping others showcase and preserve their art through the platform. I’m excited, honoured and grateful.”