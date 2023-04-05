After listeners bashed the station in February for its new logo, Good Hope FM recently announced their line-up changes in the wake of an annual reshuffle. The station, which is also known as Cape Town’s Original after their new look and logo revamp, said the changes are “aimed at building on these successes by bringing listeners and advertisers alike more of their favourite personalities, leading edge content and life-changing community initiatives, along with the hottest news and freshest crowd favourite tunes”.

The weekday line-up stays the same but the weekend sees a shake-up among the presenters. The “Weekend Breakfast Show”, airing on Saturdays and Sundays between 6am and 9am, welcomes Michaela Muller to the news desk. Saturdays 10pm -1am slot sees a hot new show - “Fired Up” with Fauzia Bull - added to the mix.

The show is an upbeat, music-focused three hours, filled with familiar pop, R&B, hip hop and dance hits, along with listener request segments and a hot DJ mix for late-night listeners. Sundays 9am - 12pm will feature a brand-new, music-focused show, “The Sunday Feela” with Rinaldo Felaar and Michaela Muller on news. It has a laid-back vibe and is filled to the brim and beyond with the biggest hits as well as all-time favourite old school classics from the 1990s and noughties.

Carissa Cupido will now be on the mic between 3pm and 6pm on Saturdays and Sundays with her show called “Weekend Special”. It is a light-hearted entertainment and music-focused show set the tone for those feel-good beats. Good Hope FM’s business manager JD Mostert said: “Good Hope FM is firmly established as Cape Town’s original radio station and has shown significant growth in reach, impact and revenue in recent months. “These subtle changes build on our recent brand repositioning and re-imaging to show that we’re about way more than just changing the look and feel.