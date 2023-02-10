HOT 102.7FM: ‘Mark Pilgrim is not dead’

Social media was a hive of activity as rumours spread stating Hot 102.7fm radio host Mark Pilgrim has died. The fake news spread like wild fire on social media and also upset followers who were shocked by the news of his “death”.

But Hot 102.7fm MD Lloyd Madurai squashed rumours and said: “ HOT1027 Would like to inform the public that Mark Pilgrim has not passed on. Social media posts suggesting he's died are incorrect. “Mark has asked that people refrain from sharing fake news around his condition". HOT1027 Would like to inform the public that Mark Pilgrim has not passed on." Social media posts suggesting he's died are incorrect. Mark has asked that people refrain from sharing fake news around his condition" , said HOT1027 MD Lloyd Madurai. — Hot 1027 News (@Hot1027News) February 9, 2023 Various community radio stations also jumped on the bandwagon to report on the death of Pilgrim which was fake news.

The now deleted post by Pretoria FM stated that the dad of two had died at 53 after he was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2022. Screenshot of Pretoria FM post. Bok Radio also reported that Pilgrim died and shared their condolences with his family and friends. Bok Radio post Distraught followers were not impressed by the fake news and those that were spreading it.

@GlenniePaul wrote: “So disgusted by the radio media house last night who announced the fake news via so called “breaking news;” who got the news first. No fact checking just gutter journalism. “Can we all just allow Mark some privacy and time to recover after his chemo update? #Dontstopbelieving“. @Nancy_2011 wrote: “So insensitive for his family esp. his kids 💔.”

