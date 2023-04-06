HOT 102.7FM shakes up on-air line-up

Johannesburg-based commercial radio station HOT 102.7FM has revealed its new on-air schedule and presenter line-up, which kicks off from 2 May. The most significant move sees Joburg’s Hottest Breakfast Show host Tony Murrell and The Big Joburg Drive’s Simon ‘Parky’ Parkinson swapping seats and forming new on-air teams, with both “returning to their roots”.

Murrell shot to prominence in South Africa as 5FM’s afternoon drive-time host in the 1990s, while Parkinson hosted the breakfast show for Zimbabwe national radio station 3FM for nearly a decade, also in the ’90s. “Parky and Tony are going to be bringing something fresh and exciting to their new slots,” said Lloyd Madurai, the managing director of HOT 102.7FM. “As the hosts of our two flagship shows, we’ve seen what an impact they’ve already had on our on-air product, and as established professionals with the ability to skilfully adapt to the needs of the audience and time slot in question, we’ve tasked them with once again delivering world-class radio shows.”

Parkinson will host the breakfast show with news and co-presenter Bunny Majaja and funny man Simon Hill, who will also present the morning’s sports bulletins, with the trio forming a new combination and bringing a fresh dynamic to HOT 102.7FM’s flagship show. “I cannot wait to bring you the most entertaining and interactive morning radio experience in town,” said Parkinson. “The show will be fast-paced and lively, designed to get your heart racing and your mind buzzing with energy for the day ahead. So, set your alarms and join us bright and early from May for HOT 1027 Breakfast!”

Murrell will make up a new afternoon drive team with Head of News and experienced journalist Tara Penny, and sports guy Dylan Rogers, with this trio bringing a different pace to a show that promises to see its listeners home with a smile on their faces. “Like any radio station, worth its salt, HOT 102.7FM is continually looking at ways to keep evolving, keep refreshing, and keep exploring new and exciting ways to keep our loyal audience engaged,” said Madurai. “We believe these changes speak to that need and are confident our audience will love the new combinations we’ve put together.”