Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Tuesday, January 17, 2023

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

It sounds exactly like ‘Sete’: Fans grill K.O after Ghanaian artist claims K.O copied his song

Published 1h ago

Share

K.O is caught up in a social media saga after fans uncovered a song titled “Feeling for You” by Ghanaian artist Reefer Tym that has what sounds like the exact same beat as “Sete”.

“Feeling for You” was released last May, which was about three months before K.O released “Sete”.

Story continues below Advertisement

The song, which features Blxckie and Young Stunna, has gone on to break several records on radio, YouTube and a number of other digital streaming platforms.

“SETE sounds exactly the same as this joint 💀,” shared @gert_leninja in a widely shared post on Monday evening.

Reefer Tym then Quote Retweeted the post with a clip from Soulja Boy’s infamous Breakfast Club interview in which he claimed Drake had stolen one of his songs: “He copied my whole f*cken flow, word for word, bar for bar.”

More on this

As the controversy gained steam into midnight, some fans then also noticed it was Reefer Tym’s birthday.

“Now why am I stalking your TL at midnight because of the SETE saga and realising it's your birthday @reefertym,” tweeted @SheIsHloni.

Another added: “happy birthday @reefertym, today we bump your song all day 🙏🏾.”

Story continues below Advertisement

Reefer has also been retweeting fans pointing out the uncanny similarities between the two songs: “bar for bar, the drum pattern, the sequence, everything dawg. Look at the time stamp. Ntokozo needs to explain 🫣.”

He also retweeted another post in which someone criticised K.O for not offering Reefer any compensation for the song.

“Damn! My n*gga, Skhanda God, didn't even offer @reefertym any compensation for this song😭😭.”

Story continues below Advertisement

At the time of writing, K.O had yet to respond to our request for comment.

Related Topics:

JoburgEntertainmentPop cultureViralTwitterSouth African CelebsSouth African EntertainmentArtistsCelebrity Gossip

Share