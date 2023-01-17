It sounds exactly like ‘Sete’: Fans grill K.O after Ghanaian artist claims K.O copied his song

K.O is caught up in a social media saga after fans uncovered a song titled “Feeling for You” by Ghanaian artist Reefer Tym that has what sounds like the exact same beat as “Sete”. “Feeling for You” was released last May, which was about three months before K.O released “Sete”.

The song, which features Blxckie and Young Stunna, has gone on to break several records on radio, YouTube and a number of other digital streaming platforms. “SETE sounds exactly the same as this joint 💀,” shared @gert_leninja in a widely shared post on Monday evening. SETE sounds exactly the same as this joint 💀 pic.twitter.com/tBVQB8pPBU — Tempy Pusha (@Gert_LeNinja) January 16, 2023 Reefer Tym then Quote Retweeted the post with a clip from Soulja Boy’s infamous Breakfast Club interview in which he claimed Drake had stolen one of his songs: “He copied my whole f*cken flow, word for word, bar for bar.”

https://t.co/dTrW1tQG5z pic.twitter.com/iVw3RTL2Ql — Reefer Tym (@reefertym) January 16, 2023 As the controversy gained steam into midnight, some fans then also noticed it was Reefer Tym’s birthday. “Now why am I stalking your TL at midnight because of the SETE saga and realising it's your birthday @reefertym,” tweeted @SheIsHloni. Another added: “happy birthday @reefertym, today we bump your song all day 🙏🏾.”

happy birthday @reefertym, today we bump your song all day 🙏🏾 — art vandelay (@DlamAFC) January 17, 2023 Reefer has also been retweeting fans pointing out the uncanny similarities between the two songs: “bar for bar, the drum pattern, the sequence, everything dawg. Look at the time stamp. Ntokozo needs to explain 🫣.” bar for bar, the drum pattern, the sequence, everything dawg. Look at the time stamp



Ntokozo needs to explain 🫣 https://t.co/u1FtiNUvuD pic.twitter.com/cXGIfUEcan — Tempy Pusha (@Gert_LeNinja) January 16, 2023 He also retweeted another post in which someone criticised K.O for not offering Reefer any compensation for the song. “Damn! My n*gga, Skhanda God, didn't even offer @reefertym any compensation for this song😭😭.”

