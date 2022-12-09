K.O emerges as the big winner at the SA Hip Hop Awards

Going into the the annual SA Hip Hop Awards (SAHHAs) held at The Lyric Theatre, Gold Reef City on Tuesday evening, Blxckie led with a total of 13 nominations across several categories. Following last year’s awards, where Blxckie felt snubbed after winning only one award (Best Newcomer) despite a dominant breakthrough year, the “Kwenzekile” hitmaker was expected to make amends for 2021 by notching up several awards again this year.

Instead, it was veteran rap star K.O who took home shots of the biggest awards of the night, namely Song Of The Year, Best Video and Best Collabo. These awards all came for “Sete”, his record breaking single off the recent album, “SR 2”. “Congratulations to @MrCashtime, @YOUNGSTUNNA_ZA and @Blxckie___ for winning the #SAHHA2022 Song of The Year pyramid! 🏆,” the SAHHAs said on Twitter. Congratulations to @MrCashtime, @YOUNGSTUNNA_ZA and @Blxckie___ for winning the #SAHHA2022 Song of The Year pyramid! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/XSQPvHXKl6 — #SAHHA2022 (@SA_HipHopAwards) December 7, 2022 Blxckie walked away with the award for MVP (Most Valuable Player). Elsewhere, Priddy Ugly took home Lyricist of the Year, while Lunatik, who had a brilliant comeback year, was crowned Producer of the Year.

Maglera Doe Boy won Best Male, while Gigi Lamayne took home Best Female. SABC1 tweeted: “Ladies and gentlemen, the winner for Best Female is none other than @Gigi_Lamayne. 🏆 Sicela nishaye izandla 👏. Well deserved, right? #SABC1siON #SAHHA2022.” Ladies and gentlemen, the winner for Best Female is none other than @Gigi_Lamayne. 🏆



Sicela nishaye izandla 👏. Well deserved, right? #SABC1siON #SAHHA2022 pic.twitter.com/dy2aUWrg8d — SABC1 (@Official_SABC1) December 6, 2022 Thato Saul, who was infamously snubbed on the MTV Base Hottest MCs list, will be feeling a lot better about his year after he won two awards: Freshman of the Year and Album of the Year.