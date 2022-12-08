Bontle Modiselle beaming with pride after Priddy Ugly bags Lyricist of the Year award at SA Hip Hop Awards

Local rapper Priddy Ugly went on a challenge to get hip hop acts rapping with his “are’ rappeng bafwethu” slogan, which means “let’s rap guys”. The results have been fruitful, after he bagged the highly coveted Lyricist of the Year award at the SA Hip Hop Awards.

The awards were held on Tuesday, December 6, and those who have excelled in the genre were honoured. A self-proclaimed master of the pen, Priddy Ugly receiving the recognition is befitting. One person who will agree with this notion is his biggest supporter, his wife Bontle Modiselle. Beaming with pride, Modiselle took to social media to congratulate her husband after he bagged the prestigious accolade. In her caption, Modiselle said how proud she was of the rapper.

“Congratulations to the SA Hip Hop Awards Lyricist of the Year @priddy_ugly – a very well deserved win! I’m incredibly proud of you ❤️,” she said. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bontle | MaAfrika (@bontle.modiselle) Modiselle has always been supportive of her husband’s moves on and off social media. She was his biggest cheerleader even when he lost his celebrity boxing match with Cassper Nyovest earlier this year. Responding to her post on Twitter, Priddy Ugly shared just how far his wife’s support goes, revealing she is at times his ghost writer.

“Thank you for helping me pen all these verses, I couldn’t have done it without you, my ghost writer,” he said. Thank you for helping me pen all these verses, I couldn’t have done it without you, my ghost writer ❤️ https://t.co/AXdeP5hifh — SUN from the SOIL (@ItsPriddyUgly) December 7, 2022 The rapper was proud of his achievement having dubbed himself as “lyricist of the year” in a freestyle posted a day before the awards ceremony took place. In his acceptance speech, Priddy Ugly said that he had no words as he was not expecting the accolade and also gave a shout-out to his fellow nominees.