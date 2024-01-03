Japan quake: We are safe, Cheslin Kolbe’s wife Layla assures friends and family

While Japan was still reeling from the massive 7.5-magnitude earthquake that struck on New Year’s Day, many feared for their loved ones living close to the epicentre. According to AFP, the tremors triggered tsunami waves more than a metre high, toppled buildings, caused a major fire and tore apart roads.

Ishikawa prefecture on the main island of Honshu was the hardest hit, while the temblor was also felt in Japan's capital, Tokyo, where Springboks player Cheslin Kolbe and his family are now residing. The fullback joined Tokyo Sungoliath towards the end of last year, and moved his wife Layla Kolbe and their three children with him to Tokyo. As news of the destruction hit South African shores, many feared for the Kolbes’ safety.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Layla let her 119,000 followers know they were safe after explaining that her phone screen went blank on January 1, resulting in her losing all her contacts. Picture: @layla_kolbe/IG Stories

“Fresh start, I guess. Then earthquake, plane crash. We are all safe, thank God!” Switching to Afrikaans, Layla explained that everything, all at once, had to happen while they were in the country, and asked the Lord that nothing more bad happens. In June last year, Layla was forced to set the record straight, refuting claims that Cheslin turned down a bid of R15 million to play for the Stormers after he had parted ways with Toulon.