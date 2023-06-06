Layla Kolbe speaks out on ‘R15 million’ club claim

Cape Town – The wife of celebrated rugby player Cheslin Kolbe has set the record straight, refuting claims that he turned down a bid of R15 million to play for the Stormers. Layla Kolbe said she was tired of having to sit back and watch his name get tarnished.

Kolbe and Toulon last month confirmed they were “mutually” parting ways, citing the financial situation on the part of the club. Leaving was not an easy decision, Kolbe said. “An emotional couple of weeks it has been for me and my family.

“Some people might not understand, neither do I, but as I was told ‘it’s a business’. “To put my feelings aside. Despite it all, I have tried my best. “Sometimes our plans don't always align with God’s plans for us,” he said on social media at the time.

There has been huge speculation about where Kolbe would sign next, with reports initially linking him to the Stormers. However, in an interview with Cape Talk, Stormers coach John Dobson, said under the current circumstances, Kolbe would not be joining the Cape side. Reports recently surfaced alleging he rejected a R15m offer from the Stormers, however his wife took to social media, to set the record straight, confirming this was not true.

“I am so sick and tired of having to read articles (about) us that are sensationalised and speculation! “And we have to just sit back and watch how our name gets tarnished! First it was said it’s not safe in South Africa for us, now its this!!! Cheslin did not say it’s not safe enough in SA for us. “He would’ve loved to go back to the Stormers!

“Secondly: he did not turn down a R15m offer!!!! That was not put on the table. “Yes the wife spoke out,” she said. Kolbe, an acclaimed rugby star, has triumphed in several major tournaments in his career including the Rugby World Cup, Champions Cup, French Top 14 (twice) with Toulouse, Challenge Cup with Toulon, Currie Cup with Western Province, and secured an Olympic bronze in 2016 with the Blitzboks.