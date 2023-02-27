Jonathan Butler chuffed to meet Trevor Noah on SA visit

South African-born jazz music legend Jonathan Butler is on his annual visit to his home town, Cape Town, and bumped into media personality Trevor Noah on his last night in the Mother City. Butler, who told IOL Entertainment he is happy to be returning to South Africa, has been on a whirlwind adventure across the country to visit friends and perform at a few venues while on vacation.

The 62-year-old was thrilled to meet Noah, who also lives in the US. Butler wrote: “A perfect way to end Sunday night in the Mother City last night. Cape Town meeting the gifted and talented amazing brother from home Trevor Noah, big fan, brought a big smile to my face. “What are the odds meeting up in the same place in the same city my city Cape Town, great connecting with you Trevor keep on making the world a better place. Happier place. Love you my brother.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jonathan Butler (@jonathankennethbutler) Fans of the two US-based personalities, commented on the post. tonyloveguitar wrote: “Now this is a great meeting of two awesome and gifted history making brothas. 👑👑🎸🎙️.” williamarroyo861 wrote: “Iron sharpens iron, God bless you both.🙏👍🌈❤️‍🔥.”

bulshea wrote: “🔥This is a picture worth one thousand hearts and words. Two incredible gifted torches to us all. You both have journeyed and brought impact beyond your professions, you’re contributors to mankind. “May God bless you both and render you victors of even higher ground @trevornoah.” garciabaxe wrote: “Two amazing guys who made South Africa and Africa in general so proud. Big respect for both of you. May God keep blessing your journey brothers. 🙏🏾🙏🏾❤️❤️”

vickevale wrote: “How cool 😎 and btw, both of you make the world a better place!” bettyncanywa wrote: “Welcome home our Legends. Stay Blessed. 🙌🙌❤️❤️” caykeemk wrote: “Meant to be. God will always connect you to your roots. 🔥🙌”