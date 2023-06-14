Joyce Skefu updates fans on the progress of her health following a mild stroke

Popular actress Joyce Skefu took to her Instagram page to share an update on her health. The star, who has acted in many television shows, including “Scandal”, “Muvhango”, “Lithapo”, “The Imposter” and “Abomama”, suffered a mild stoke earlier this year but now seems to be on the road to recovery.

At the time, Skefu shared a photograph of herself in hospital and wrote: “Good morning my lovelies hope you all well and kept by the grace of God, Ya life happens. I was quiet because I had a mild stroke got hospitalized but God did it again. I am doing therapies and getting better daily.” Now, a few months later, she shared a picture of a few old South African coins, and in the caption, she wrote: “Hello loves, I miss you, miss work, miss the period before Covid, this shows that life has many surprises as we journey to eternity, can you believe that as our Spirit matures so is the world. “Many will not see these coins and their value, but the Lord new about it before we were there, hold on to the truth we confess.

“Thank you for your consistent support, my health is improving daily. Love wins.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joyce Skefu (@joyceskefu) Skefu revealed in the comments section that her movement is still limited but, as soon as she can travel, she will be venturing out of the house again. Meanwhile, her fans grabbed the opportunity to send her get well wishes and tell her how much they missed seeing her on their small screens.