‘Deal or No Deal’ presenter Katlego Maboe was spotted out and about on Saturday, all smiles as he mingled with guests at ‘The Masked Singer South Africa’ wrap party in Sandton. On Saturday, Anele Mdoda’s production company Rose and Oaks brought out the executives at Primedia, the SABC and some celebrities for a night out to celebrate the first season of ‘The Masked Singer SA’.

The night was attended by individuals such as actress Lerato Zah Moloi, TV and radio presenter Zanele Potelwa, Noni Khumalo, Mthandazo Gatya and rapper, Zingah to name a few. Katlego Maboe, Zanele Potelwa and Leshabe Rampedi smile for the cameras. Picture: Supplied

Maboe certainly did not let the cloud of publicity that he found himself under earlier in the week after his ex and mother of his son Monique Fuller went online blasting him for allegedly refusing to pay their son’s school fees, for dampening his spirits. This hasn’t been the first time the former couple’s contentious relationship has been aired in public, which is maybe, why it was business as usual for Maboe on his night out.

Primedia CEO Johnathan Proctor and Katlego Maboe pose for the cameras. Picture: Supplied Katlego Maboe shares a warm hug with the night’s entertainment Siyolisiwe Futuse who Anele Mdoda discovered on social media after her singing video went viral. Picture: Supplied Another celebrity who kept things moving was TV presenter and businessman Maps Maponyane who was unmasked as the tree on ‘The Masked Singer SA’. Rumours on X recently swirled that Maponyane is dating former Miss South Africa 2020 Shudufhadzo Musida.

This comes after one X investigator Aphiwe Sodlama connected the dots about their trip to Italy in June this year. Kurt Darren and Maps Maponyane pose for a selfie. Picture: Supplied