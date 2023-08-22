Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLSunday TribuneNewsSportWorldTravelLifestyleEntertainmentOpinion
Independent Online | Sunday Tribune
Search IOL
IOLSunday TribuneNewsSportWorldTravelLifestyleEntertainmentOpinion
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Tuesday, August 22, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators

LOOK: Former Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida rumoured to be dating Maps Maponyane

Shudufhadzo Musida in Italy. Picture: Instagram.

Shudufhadzo Musida in Italy. Picture: Instagram.

Published 4h ago

Share

Former Miss South Africa (2020) Shudufhadzo Musida and media personality Maps Maponyane spark dating rumours.

Rumours are going around on X that Musida and Maponyane may be an item.

This comes after one X investigator Aphiwe Sodlama connected the dots about their trip to Italy in June this year.

Maponyane and Musida were in Italy in June but kept it under wraps that there were together. Maponyane was there for Milan Fashion Week while Musida’s Instagram posts insinuated that she was there for a holiday.

Thanks to Sodlama, we now know that they were there together.

In one of the pictures posted by Musida on Instagram, you could see Maponyane’s shoe reflected on a vase.

It is the same shoe he wore at the Paul & Shark collection launch, which makes it possible that they may have been together at the launch.

“One of the biggest utilitarian lifestyle brands in Europe just added a new member to the family, and Milan Men’s Fashion Week with the launch of their Riviera capsule collection, couldn’t have been a better time to make it happen,” Maponyane wrote.

Others may say it’s just a coincidence that they were in the same town, at the same time, but it’s too close to home.

We’ve seen this before with other celebrities and that’s how we found out about Thembinkosi Lorch and Natasha Thahane’s relationship.

They were both on holiday in Zanzibar but pretended they were not together. They eventually confirmed the rumours a few weeks after social media investigators put two and two together.

Social media users are rooting for the Maponyane and Musida dating rumour to be true as they make a hot couple.

Below are hilarious reactions from social media users, who commended Sodlama for the impressive investigative skills.

Related Topics:

Celebrity GossipSouth African Celebs