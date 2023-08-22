LOOK: Former Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida rumoured to be dating Maps Maponyane

Former Miss South Africa (2020) Shudufhadzo Musida and media personality Maps Maponyane spark dating rumours. Rumours are going around on X that Musida and Maponyane may be an item.

This comes after one X investigator Aphiwe Sodlama connected the dots about their trip to Italy in June this year. Maponyane and Musida were in Italy in June but kept it under wraps that there were together. Maponyane was there for Milan Fashion Week while Musida’s Instagram posts insinuated that she was there for a holiday. Thanks to Sodlama, we now know that they were there together.

In one of the pictures posted by Musida on Instagram, you could see Maponyane’s shoe reflected on a vase. It is the same shoe he wore at the Paul & Shark collection launch, which makes it possible that they may have been together at the launch. I thought she’s with Maps. Check that sneaker reflected on that flower vase🥴 pic.twitter.com/cL5dZ3DkE5 — 𝒜𝓅𝒽𝒾𝓌ℯ 𝒮ℴ𝒹𝓁𝒶𝓂𝒷𝒶 (@___aphiwe) August 20, 2023 “One of the biggest utilitarian lifestyle brands in Europe just added a new member to the family, and Milan Men’s Fashion Week with the launch of their Riviera capsule collection, couldn’t have been a better time to make it happen,” Maponyane wrote.