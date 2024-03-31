Kings Of The Weekend - DJ Naves and DJ Sphectacula back home at Gagasi FM

Durban radio station Gagasi FM has unveiled its radio line-up for the year, and in a rather surprising move, radio duo DJ Naves and DJ Sphectacula are back at the station. The duo, who go by the name Kings of the Weekend abruptly left the station in 2019 to return to Metro FM after leaving in 2017 for Gagasi FM.

Sphectacula and Naves join the station following ‘House of Zwide’ actor Khaya Dladla’s exit from the station due to the “non conducive environment”. In January this year, DJ Naves real name Lebogang Naves announced he was leaving Metro FM to pursue other interests. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sphe Ngwenya (@sphectacula) “Looking back on my time at Metro FM, I’ve had the privileged chance to be part of some great shows like Rhyme&Reason, #ThePreparty, #TheKingsSuite and #KingsOfTheWeekend. It’s been such an awesome journey of growth over the years,” he said at the time.

Sphectacula announced that he was leaving Metro FM in March, and in a post on social media thanked Metro FM for understanding his “immediate plans” and that they could part on good terms. “Thank you for an incredible 11.5 years to the SABC, MetroFM , listeners, on and off air colleagues, clients and everybody else I happily interacted with. Thank you all for injecting life into me and my dreams.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sphe Ngwenya (@sphectacula) Naves and Sphectacula will host ‘The Gagasi Fast Lane’, Monday to Friday 3 to 6pm with Zisto.