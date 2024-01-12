DJ Naves’ chapter at Metro FM coming to an end: ‘I’m pumped for the next adventure’

Lebohang Naves, popularly known as DJ Naves, will be hanging up his mic at Metro FM. The radio personality took to his timeline to share the news that he is leaving the popular radio station this month.

Naves rejoined the station in 2019 with Siphesihle ‘SPHEctacula’ Ngwenya - the two make the duo The Kings Of The Weekend. They then left the station in 2017 to join KZN’s radio station Gagasi FM. In his post, the DJ reflected on his time on the commercial radio station.

“Looking back on my time at Metro FM, I’ve had the privileged chance to be part of some great shows like Rhyme&Reason, #ThePreparty, #TheKingsSuite and #KingsOfTheWeekend. It’s been such an awesome journey of growth over the years.” He thanked Metro FM for the amazing journey that saw him learning from the best. “Change is always there and it’s time. “I’m not scared of it. It’s a new start, a chance to learn, and a time to create on a fresh slate.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DJ NAVES (@djnaves) Naves shared that his last day at the station would be on January 27 and was looking forward to his new chapter.

“My chapter at METROfm ends on January 27, 2024. I’m so thankful for the experiences, opportunities, and the incredible people I’ve worked with – some of whom have become lifelong friends. “I’m pumped for the next adventure and the next parts of the #KOTW journey that I’ll soon share with you.” Naves’ announcement was filled with messages wishing him well on his new journey, with many excited to hear about what’s next for him.