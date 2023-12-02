Gauteng health department mulls legal action after Matthew Lani’s Metro FM interview

It looks like bogus TikTok "doctor" Matthew Lani is not off the hook just yet. The Department of Health has confirmed that it has handed over recordings from a radio interview to its legal team for consideration on what steps can be taken against him. Lani was interviewed on Metro FM Talk, where he maintained that he completed his schooling at Cambridge International College and went on to obtain his medical qualifications from the University of Witwatersrand.

Both institutions have denied ever having Lani as a student. Furthermore, the Health Professions Council of SA said the name Matthew Zingelwa-Lani does not appear on the country's register of health practitioners. Speaking to Metro FM's Faith Mangope, Lani admitted to treating patients. He said in the two years that he worked at the Helen Joseph Hospital, he saw patients and administered medication for “various ailments” including stabbings, bronchitis, HIV and Tuberculosis (TB).

This contradicts what Lani’s lawyer, Bongani Mabunda said when charges against the fake doctor were dropped in October. Lani appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court following his apprehension by Helen Joseph Hospital security staff after he entered the main entrance wearing a hoodie and stethoscope around his neck. According to News24, Gauteng health's Motalatale Modiba said its legal team will advise the department further.