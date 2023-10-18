Masquerading as a doctor on social media will get you in trouble with the law — expert

Pretending to be a medical expert, giving “medical advice” and even selling medication on social media, could land you in trouble with the law. In the last two weeks, at least three fake medical professionals have been exposed on social media.

IOL previously reported on “Dr Matthew Lani”, whose claims that he matriculated at the Cambridge International College and obtained his medical degree from the University of Witwatersrand, were denied by both institutions. The Gauteng Department of Health further opened a case against him, as did the medical intern whose identity he allegedly used. The Gauteng Department of Basic Education also shared a statement that they had no record of him matriculating. Lani gained fame on Tik Tok where he would regularly give medical advice and even sold medication to people.

Another bogus medical practitioner, Nthabiseng Ramokolo, was exposed after the University of Limpopo denied that she studied at its institution. Ramokolo sports medical scrubs bearing the UL logo and her name, and according to her Facebook profile, she studied a Bachelor of Pharmacy at UL's Schools of Health Sciences. However, according to UL's Dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences, Professor Tebogo Mothiba, they have noted the claims on social media and deny having had her as a student on their records.

Ramokolo also claimed to work at Dis-Chem, according to her LinkedIn profile. Dis-Chem has denied this. Then there was "Facebook dr", Dr Kingsley Chele or Dr KJ Ncube who allegedly duped women out of hundreds of thousands of rands. He was arrested, fled police custody and was then arrested again. Police are trying to determine his exact age and birth country after doubt was cast over his birth date.

Speaking to SABC, Donda Attorney’s managing director Melusi Xulu, said misrepresentation is unethical and people could face serious, legal ramifications. Xulu said people often get caught up in the social media hype of going viral, yet there are consequences to this. "Legally, you can be punished," he said speaking to the broadcaster.

Xulu said if you use someone's name, and that person is a qualified practitioner, it is a criminal offence. Xulu referred to a recent case in KwaZulu-Natal where a man pretended to be a dentist and he was arrested. He said he hoped that the legal action taken against those pretending to be doctors on social media will be a warning to others not to do the same.