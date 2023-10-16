Bogus Facebook doctor re-arrested after dodging cops during home search

Nearly one week after he gave police officers the slip during a search at his home, a bogus Facebook medical practitioner has been re-arrested. IOL reported that Tshwane police launched a manhunt for a man using the names Dr Kingsley Chele or Dr KJ Ncube who allegedly duped women out of hundreds of thousands of rands.

According to police, Chele allegedly set up a Facebook page and administered medical advice, pretending to be a doctor or pharmacist. He was arrested after two cases of fraud were registered at Sunnyside and Klipgat in June 2023. Chele appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court, and he was remanded in custody after bail was denied.

Police said Chele went with the investigating officer and officials from the National Prosecuting Authority's Asset Forfeiture Unit to assist in attaching a 2023 VW Golf GTI, which was believed to have been bought with the monies Chele used to scam people, and while police were cataloguing the household items, he managed to escape custody. Thanks to a tip-off, he was re-arrested near Vosloorus in the early hours of Monday morning. Police said he will face an additional charge of escaping from lawful custody and is due to appear in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.