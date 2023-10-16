WATCH: ‘Dr’ Matthew Lani defends his Cambridge qualifications, brings out ‘receipts’

In the age of social media and viral allegations, a man named Dr Matthew Lani found himself at the centre of a controversy. Accused of being a fake doctor, he has now taken to TikTok to address these allegations head-on.

Among the many accusations levied against him, one of the most damning was the claim that he lacked the qualifications necessary to practice medicine. The accusations against Dr Lani were far from trivial.

Dr Matthew Lani took the initiative to address these allegations head-on, beginning with a report from the Cambridge International College (CIC). This institution had released a statement disavowing any association with him and denying his claims of possessing a matric Cambridge certificate. However, Dr Lani was not willing to let this accusation stand unchallenged.

In a bold move to clear his name, Dr Lani opened a new TikTok account after his original one was banned. Via his new account, he shared a video documenting his efforts to verify his qualifications. He claimed that he had returned to the institution where he obtained his Cambridge certificate, Cambridge Assessment International Education (CAIE).

There, he requested a transcript for the ICE Diploma, a key piece of evidence. Moreover, he stated that he had forwarded this transcript to Cambridge International College for validation. The response from the Cambridge International College was unexpected. In an email exchange, they asserted that they had no connections with the CAIE. This twist in the tale puzzled both Dr Lani’s critics and supporters. The public was left wondering why two seemingly related institutions could be so disconnected.

In a follow-up TikTok video, Dr Matthew Lani aimed to prove his critics wrong. He proudly displayed his Cambridge certificate, asserting that the media and his detractors had erroneously approached the wrong institution for verification. The certificate, which appeared genuine, indicated that he indeed held the Cambridge qualifications he had earlier claimed.

This turn of events has sparked a significant debate. Some individuals now question whether Dr Lani truly possesses the qualifications he has asserted. The abrupt reversal from the Cambridge International College raises the possibility that he may, in fact, be a legitimately qualified doctor. However, this only leads to more unanswered questions regarding his educational background, as the university he initially claimed to have studied at also distanced itself from him.

The controversy surrounding the doctor’s qualifications is far from over. The public remains divided, with some inclined to believe that he holds the credentials he claims, while others still harbour doubts. There are persistent questions about where he obtained his qualifications, given the initial disavowal by the university he asserted to have attended.