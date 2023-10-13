WATCH: SA TikToker fell for ‘Dr Matthew Lani’ weight loss plug

So-called TikTok famous ‘Dr’ Matthew Lani has made headlines over the past few weeks after being exposed for not being a doctor at all. However, before his TikTok account was taken down, the popular ‘Dr’ shared health tips with his 294,000 followers.

One of those followers was Tisoyaone Olibile. Olibile took to the video platform to share that she had in fact been one of the many people who believed the fake doctor. The video which has already been watched over 89K times, showing screenshots of Lani’s ‘Plug for Weight loss’ and a container of Acetyl-L Carnitine with the text “Here’s a plug for Weight loss. R132 at Dischem.”

According to Healthline, L-carnitine helps move more fatty acids into your cells to be burned for energy. It’s sometimes used as a weight loss supplement. Therefore it’s not surprising that many TikTok viewers were encouraging her to continue using the supplement since it does allegedly aid in weight loss. “But you bought these at guinuine pharmacy... so dont waist your money by throwing those away they do work 😏he was googling for you guys so continue” commented one viewer.