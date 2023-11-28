Independent Online
Mzansi divided on Matthew Lani interview on Metro FM

Matthew Lani was recently interviewed by Metro FM’s Faith Mangope Picture: Timothy Bernard / Independent Newspapers

Published 44m ago

While Metro FM’s interview with bogus social media doctor, Matthew Lani has been trending on X, Mzansi seems to be divided on whether the interview was newsworthy or not.

During the Monday night interview, Lani confirmed that he saw patients and administered patients for “various ailments” including stabbings, bronchitis, HIV and Tuberculosis (TB).

He said he worked at the Helen Joseph Hospital for two years, and saw “a lot” of patients. He further said he diagnosed patients.

Despite the mounting evidence against Lani, throughout the interview with Metro FM Talk host, Faith Mangope, he maintained that he studied where he studied and obtained his medical degree.

Dr Foster Mohale of the Department of Health and the Health Professions Council of South Africa’s Dr Sizeka Maweya were also guests on the podcast.

Lani made headlines in October after carving a niche for himself dispensing medical advice and medical content to his over 280,000 followers.

He claimed to have obtained his medical degree from the University of Witwatersrand and attended Cambridge International College, however, both institutions have denied having him as a student.

The Health Professions Council of SA said the name Matthew Zingelwa-Lani does not appear on the country's register of health practitioners.

The Department of Basic Education later stated that there was no record of a National Senior Certificate or matric certificate for him.

Meanwhile, the Gauteng Department of Health confirmed that it laid a charge against him, while second year medical intern, Dr Sanele Sobani Vambai Zingelwa, opened a case of identity theft at the Thembisa police station.

Lani was arrested after entering the Helen Joseph Hospital.

Lani's lawyer Bongani Mabunda said the charges were withdrawn as there were no formal complaints lodged against him.

Mabunda said the videos Lani made were for TikTok content and confirmed that his client is not a real doctor.

In the interview with Metro FM Talk, Lani claimed to have demanded retractions with the various institutions who refuted his claims.

Listen to the full interview here:

X (formerly Twitter) is divided on the interview.

Related Topics:

radioradio industrymediaHealth Professions Council of SADepartment of HealthTikTokWits UniversityGautengHealth WelfareHealth-care workers