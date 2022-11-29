K.O red hot favourite to top MTV Base Hottest MCs list after eight years

Last year, MTV Base’s Hottest MCs list was released in a 2-part special that aired on MTV Base which was the subject of much debate on the Twitter streets. Newcomer Blxckie, who enjoyed a stellar year, duly emerged victorious and was crowned South Africa’s Hottest MC for 2021.

There weren’t many arguments for the top spot apart from the fact that Big Zulu and Blxckie were largely regarded to have both had years deserving of the top spot and their placing could very easily have been interchangeable. This year the list is set to be unveiled in another 2-part special exclusively on MTV Base on December 1 and 2 at 5.30pm. MTV Base Culture Squad member Tshego Koke will once again be joined by a panel of hip hop aficionados that includes Kyeezi, French Fry, Uncle Partytime, Misa Narrates, Marz Ambrosio and Fif Laaa.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by K.O (@mrcashtime) Forty-two-year-old hip-hop veteran K.O is a red hot favourite to take the crown eight years on from the first and last time he topped the list in 2014 off the back of his hit single, “Caracara”. This time around he may have just topped “Caracara” with arguably the biggest local hip hop song ever, “Sete”. Apart from K.O, A-Reece, AKA and Blxckie have also enjoyed an impressive year.

“Hip hop embraces authenticity and is a way of life for many people,” says Monde Twala, senior vice-president and general manager at Paramount Africa. “The impact of hip hop culture can be seen in so many facets of modern life, from fashion and dance to language and politics. “MTV Base continues to be at the forefront of youth culture and celebrates South African hip hop.

