Lady Zamar, Toss and Lucasraps deliver new music, much to the delight of fans

Mzansi artists are always working hard, cooking up bangers for their fans to enjoy and this May top artists have released new material. Multi-talented South African musician, Lady Zamar has ‘follow-upped’ her successful 2022 release "All (I Want)", with a new single, "World's Gone Crazy".

"World's Gone Crazy" is a powerful track that speaks to the state of the world we live in today. Lady Zamar's soulful voice and emotive lyrics highlight the chaos and uncertainty that surrounds us, while also offering a glimmer of hope through the power of love. The cover art for the new single which was recently shared on Lady Zamar's social media platforms, features a striking image of the earth swamped in flames, highlighting the urgency and relevance of the song's message.

Words such as “You’r cancelled” and “We haven’t forgott10” are seen written on placards on the album cover. These are words that have been said to Lady Zamar on social media following her sexual assault allegations levelled against fellow musician Jabulani “Sjava” Hadebe. good morning zamar nation, i hope you guys have an amazing day today… i’m so excited besties… ***world’s gone crazy*** goes live at midnight tonight💪🏽🔥💃🏽⚔️ pic.twitter.com/QKM6NYjXU0 — Lady Zamar (@Lady_Zamar) May 4, 2023 Viral sensation turned award-winning artist Toss, has delivered on his promise to deliver a new EP for his fans with the release of “Thought It Was Over”.

The self-explanatory title of the new EP allows fans to dig deeper into the star’s growth since the release of his platinum-selling single, “Mlando”. Lyrically on “Thought It Was Over”, the young star carefully narrates his state of mind and highlights the things that matter the most. Consisting of four brand new singles, the EP’s backdrop and overall theme is inspired by the music Toss grew up listening.

“I grew up listening to music from artists such as Izinyoka, Brown Dash as well as Mandoza. Those guys made music that spoke to me and my surroundings. I could relate to their lyrics, and I guess that’s why nami I am always shirtless with a bucket hat, it's because of my music idols,” said Toss. View this post on Instagram A post shared by TOSS 🇿🇦 (@indabakabani) Nearly nine months since his last official release, hip hop artist Lucasraps is back with a brand-new single “uMuthi (Voodoo)”. A well thought out theme enabling him to connect with his supporters on his personal journey that began shortly after the release of his debut album.