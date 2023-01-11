Lasizwe Dambuza ends his YouTube page and reveals his ‘next chapter’

Social media content creator Lasizwe Dambuza announced his exit from his popular YouTube channel. In the opening line to his farewell YouTube video on his channel, Dambuza said: “This is the end” and bursts into tears.

He shared that he had a mental breakdown in 2022 that caused him to land up in hospital. “Last year I hit a brick wall, I became so depressed, I landed up in hospital, I had a mental breakdown and decided to choose myself. Not knowing how I’m going to sustain myself, it was tough. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lasizwe (@lasizwe) “Last year, I wasn’t consistent, I decided to stop doing YouTube for a year, to figure out what’s going on with me, people have watched me grow, things have changed because of time. As a creator you need to move with the times.

“For now I’m just going to recreate some of my best iconic videos to regain that spark. Thank you for the ups and downs, the trolls and the mental breakdowns, the achievements . “My life changed because of you watching, thank you for coming on this journey with me. “Comedy for me is now my weak point, the jokes I made then, I don’t think I can make them now.”

Damuza started his “Lasizwe Dambuza” YouTube channel six years ago and was on 767k views He said he still wants the channel to reach a million subscribers so he will leave it active to grow until then. But he won’t be making new content for it. “I still want the channel to reach one million subscribers so I can say I did it.”

In the video caption, he wrote: “Making this video has been so difficult for me as YouTube is my first home. Thank you to everyone who has supported and helped me grow in my YouTube journey, but it’s time we say goodbye to this chapter and let’s make room for a new era.” Dambuza announced his new “African Network Channel” as his next chapter. “It’s not the end, it’s just the beginning of a new era. we building from zero to a million.”

Dambuza posed the question to followers: “Are you up for the challenge? Because I am.” Followers commented on his post. saint.xmlm wrote: “May the Lord guide you on your new journey ❤️Thank you for all the laughs!🥺❤️.”