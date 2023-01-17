Lasizwe had social media in a frenzy after posing in his Calvin Klein underpants

Social media content creator Lasizwe Dambuza had social media in a frenzy when he recently posted snippets of himself in his petite Calvin Klein brief.
The pictures and a short video clip shows Dambuza in a white t-shirt, white socks and a white brief as he pretends to highlight a picture of the Marvel characters Spiderman and Deadpool, caught up in the famous upside-down kissing scene from the “Spiderman” movie.
Clearly the post was more about Dambuza who aims to turn the other cheek after he ended his six-year-old YouTube channel a week ago.
True to his comic nature, he captioned the shots: “Look at Spider Man and Deadpool, Cute right! How about you? How’s that department going? 🤭”
Followers had a chuckle at the snippets while others were drooling over them.
nadianakai wrote: “Hey wena! 🔥.”
thukz13 wrote: “Calvin Klein was never ready for this campaign 🔥🔥🔥.”
toluwazyy_ wrote: “The art is dope. This comment isn’t only about the art 😂😂❤️❤️❤️.”
mswends26 wrote: “What's in the tsipa tsipa is happening there by the last slide??😂😂😂❤️.”
saneli_maphathakahle wrote: “🔥🔥 cute,..Trust Lasizwe to Mess up a simple tsipa tsipa rushing it😂😂...”
akhonakhuluse wrote: “Comedy was not your YouTube page, comedy is you ..😂😂😂”
_magwala wrote: “It's the first and last slides for me ❤️❤️❤️🤣🤣🤣.”
Dambuza recently announced his retirement from his “YouTube” channel where he entertained 767k subscribers.
In his farewell video posted on YouTube, he shared that he had a mental breakdown in 2022 and landed in hospital.
“Last year I hit a brick wall, I became so depressed, I landed up in hospital, I had a mental breakdown and decided to choose myself. Not knowing how I’m going to sustain myself, it was tough.
