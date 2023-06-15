LISTEN: Rouge’s fiancé breaks his silence since the proposal

Macmillan Mabaleka finally broke his silence on his engagement to award-winning Congolese-South African rapper and TV presenter Rouge, real name Deko Barbara-Jessica Wedi. Mabaleka popped the question this past weekend and the couple shared the exciting news on their respective social media pages.

In the video clip, the couple can be seen getting baptised together in a swimming pool and continuing to embrace to celebrate the special moment before Mabaleka popped the question. In an exclusive with Roger Goode on 5FM Drive on Monday, Mabaleka revealed the moment he went from rapper Rouge’s boyfriend to fiancé. “I got on one knee on Saturday, and South Africa shook metaphorically and physically,” he told Goode.

When asked if he followed the proposed “norm” of getting down on the right knee, while he held the ring in his right hand, Mabaleka chuckled, stating that he never knew there was some sort of protocol when it comes to which knee one must kneel on when proposing. “I don’t know which knee I got on, I knew I had to go down on my knee, the ring was in my pocket and I had a speech. But that went out the window. I’m just lucky she said yes. I think I mumbled a bit,” recalled Mabaleka. Mabaleka, who is also Rouge's manager, added after being together nearly a decade, he doesn’t want to wait too long to marry her.

“It’s been a nine-year relationship, I don’t want to make her a fiancée for too long.” The newly engaged Rouge joined the conversation, citing that she is still in a state of awe. “I’ve never been happier, I’m beaming,” quipped Rouge.