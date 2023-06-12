WATCH: Rouge announces engagement to long-time partner

Multi-award winning artist Rouge is beaming with so much joy after her long-time partner Macmillan Mabaleka took the next step in their relationship. A few years ago, the “Mbongo Zaka” rapper tweeted that she dated for marriage and she manifested it.

The couple shared a joint Instagram Reel with their fans about how things were going in their personal lives. In the clip, the couple can be seen getting baptised together in a swimming pool. Later in the video, Mabaleka is seen coming home with a ring to surprise his lady. The couple have been together for several years and also work together on Rouge’s music career.

Mabaleka and Rouge’s post was filled with lots of “congratulations” from their fans and celebrity friends. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rouge 🇨🇩🇿🇦 (@rouge_rapper) DJ and radio host Ms Cosmo wrote: “Yaaaayyy!!!! I’m so happy for you both congratulations Barbs & Mac ♥️♥️♥️🌺🌺🌺🙌🏾🥂🙏🏽 May your union be blessed by God.” Rapper Solo said: “Congratulations family! God bless your union @rouge_rapper @thegingermac 🙏🏾❤️”