WATCH: Rouge announces engagement to long-time partner

Multi-award winning artist Rouge is beaming with so much joy after her long-time partner Macmillan Mabaleka took the next step in their relationship.
A few years ago, the “Mbongo Zaka” rapper tweeted that she dated for marriage and she manifested it.
The couple shared a joint Instagram Reel with their fans about how things were going in their personal lives.
In the clip, the couple can be seen getting baptised together in a swimming pool. Later in the video, Mabaleka is seen coming home with a ring to surprise his lady.
The couple have been together for several years and also work together on Rouge’s music career.
Mabaleka and Rouge’s post was filled with lots of “congratulations” from their fans and celebrity friends.
DJ and radio host Ms Cosmo wrote: “Yaaaayyy!!!! I’m so happy for you both congratulations Barbs & Mac ♥️♥️♥️🌺🌺🌺🙌🏾🥂🙏🏽 May your union be blessed by God.”
Rapper Solo said: “Congratulations family! God bless your union @rouge_rapper @thegingermac 🙏🏾❤️”
TV and radio personality Zanele Potelwa couldn’t contain her excitement in her comment.
“*SCREAMING* MY FAVES!!! CONGRATULATIONS GUYS🥹🥹🥹😍😍😍❤️❤️❤️ SO SO SOOOO HAPPY FOR YOU!! May God bless this amazing journey ahead 🥹😍❤️🙏🏾👑,” she wrote.
Rouge and her partner are the latest Mzansi famous couple to get engaged. In April, presenter Khutso Theledi announced her engagement to her Italian partner.