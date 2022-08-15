LOOK: All the hits and misses on the Miss SA red carpet

A new Miss South Africa 2022 was crowned at a glittering pageant finale which was held at the SunBet Arena in Time Square, Pretoria. Limpopo native, 23-year-old Ndavi Nokeri was crowned with the prestigious title of Miss South Africa 2022, she was also voted People’s Choice.

While the pageant finale was the centre of attention, the red carpet also was the talk of the night, as looks were served by Mzansi personalities. The Miss SA red carpet was graced by musicians, Lloyiso, Elaine, Boity, Makhadzi, Rouge and Nadia Nakai, beauty queens, judges, media personalities Bonang Matheba, Tshepi Vundla, Kim Jayde and Sophie Lichaba, to name a few. As with any red carpet event, the fashion police was on duty to inspect and rate the outfits that were worn by the who’s who of the industry.

Red carpet host Moshe Ndiki, well done for coming through with the looks. The media personality had about four looks for his big night, he experimented with colour with his yellow look and he also played around with his suit ensembles. Moshe Ndiki at the Miss South Africa 2022 red carpet at Sun Arena, Times Square. Picture: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency (ANA) Moshe Ndiki at the Miss South Africa 2022 red carpet at Sun Arena, Times Square. Picture: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency (ANA) Zozibini Tunzi – Worst

While the former Miss Universe’s mandate was to be “Grace Jones” her fashion forward look was not the one. Styled by Thobeka Mbane, Tunzi's pink and black couture look had too much going on! Zozibini Tunzi at the Miss South Africa 2022 red carpet at Sun Arena, Times Square. Picture: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency (ANA) Zozibini Tunzi at the Miss South Africa 2022 red carpet at Sun Arena, Times Square. Picture: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency (ANA) The black skirt, bottom part of the dress, had a triangular shape and looked totally out of place. The bow at the back of this dress could have been a real showstopper but it got lost in the mess of the starship skirt. Zandile Msutwana – Worst

Actress Msutwana came out for the red carpet and was all smiles, while it was great to see her out and about her outfit was a major disappointment. Zandile Msutwana at the Miss South Africa 2022 red carpet at Sun Arena, Times Square. Picture: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency (ANA) Msutwana rocked a 2-in-1 ensemble a black long striped jacket that had a mermaid dress flowing out. The outfit looked as though the jacket was covering her actual dress. This look was too busy and made no sense. Basestana Khumalo – Worst

The former beauty queen’s couture look was another case of too much going on. Sometimes it’s okay to stick to one idea. Basetsana Khumalo at the Miss South Africa 2022 red carpet at Sun Arena, Times Square. Picture: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency (ANA) Dressed by her go-to designer Gavin Rajah, this “Bridgerton” inspired dress did not need the overflowing cape. The material looked heavy as well, while it was quite the pageant look, this ball gown missed the mark. Bonang Matheba – Best

One thing about Bonang Matheba, she knows how to rock a red carpet look, she hardly misses. Bonang Matheba at the Miss South Africa 2022 red carpet at Sun Arena, Times Square. Picture: Oluthando Keteyi Bonang Matheba at the crowning of Miss South Africa 2022 at Sun Arena. Picture: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency(ANA) She wore a custom red metallic dress and was styled by Dahmola. The gold accessories completed her look and her dangerous slit allowed her to serve leg action on the red carpet. Thuli Madonsela – Safe

The former public protector looked stunning in her emerald green flowing dress. Flowing dress are clearly a love for Madonsela as on judging day, she wore a similar look. Professor Thuli Madonsela at the Miss South Africa 2022 red carpet at Sun Arena, Times Square. Picture: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency (ANA) While the dress complimented her physical appearance, the velvet material certainly missed the mark. Boity – Safe

Rapper Boity opted to go with yet another Ryan Keys looks and while she looked amazing, her looks are getting boring. Her black couture look is something we have seen her wearing so many times. Boity Thulo at the Miss South Africa 2022 red carpet at Sun Arena, Times Square. Picture: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency (ANA) Boit Thulo at the Miss South Africa 2022 red carpet at Sun Arena, Times Square. Picture: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency (ANA) It might be time for a new go-to designer Boity or prehaps challenge Keys to go out of the box. Nadia Nakai – Safe

While the craftsmanship of the dress could have been a little bit better. Nadia Nakai rocked the blue number, which had a dangerous slit with such grace. She made the dress look stunning. Nadia Nakai at the Miss South Africa 2022 red carpet at Sun Arena, Times Square. Picture: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency (ANA) Kudos to Nadia for working with young designer Lindokuhle Mnguni. We need to see the work of different South African young designers being worn more on the red carpet. Tshepi Vundla – Safe

Social media influencer Tshepi Vundla went with a safe gold metallic dress from Bride and Co. Her glam, make-up and hair, was on point, serving golden honey. Tshepi Vundla at the Miss South Africa 2022 red carpet at Sun Arena, Times Square. Picture: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency (ANA) This dress is rather conflicting, while it looked great on Vundla, it was also giving bridesmaid and not red carpet. Makhadzi – Best

The “MaGear” hitmaker also entrusted her go-to designer B Mashilo for her red carpet look. Makhadzi wore a short playful tutu dress, which she loved playing around with as posed. Makhadzi at the Miss South Africa 2022 red carpet at Sun Arena, Times Square. Picture: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency (ANA) B Mashilo is doing an excellent job at curating looks for Makhadzi, her stage outfits on her recent international tour were a hit because of the designer. Harnaaz Sandhu – Best