Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Saturday, April 15, 2023

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Lloyiso chuffed to see his face on New York billboard

Loyiso Gijana. Picture: Supplied

Loyiso Gijana. Picture: Supplied

Published 23m ago

Share

“Idols SA” star Lloyiso was thrilled to see his face appear on a New York billboard recently.

Lloyiso, real name Loyiso Gijana, shared his excitement with Instagram followers when he shared a snippet of his international billboard feature.

The “Seasons” hit-maker wrote: “Mama I made it to New York Times Square 😭😭🥹🔥!Super blessed @spotify”

Lloyiso had followers of his music swoon after his “Seasons“ EP release on March 31 and has been basking in the glory of his fine work ever since.

The seven track EP boasts work from the big wigs of the international music industry, including Earwulf and Grammy-award-winning producers Mr Hudson who worked with John Legend, Janelle Monae, Jay-Z and Stargate, who produced for Beyoncé, Rihanna and Sam Smith.

More on this

The singer, songwriter, and producer took over social media and amplified his voice globally by posting covers on Facebook before embracing YouTube and TikTok.

Nailing viral renditions of Rihanna, Billie Eilish and Lewis Capaldi, Lloyiso made his TikTok debut in 2020, generating multiple views and attracting the attention of labels worldwide.

Friends in the industry congratulated the singer on his achievement.

jsomethingmusic wrote: “So proud of you!!! ❤️”

robot_boii' wrote: “Let’s Go…🔥🔥🔥.”

kyle_deutsch wrote: “Necessary 🔥🔥🔥.”

makhosazanandhlovu wrote: “And so you did.. congratulations.”

boujiee_99 wrote: “❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️you deserve the recognition tbh🔥🔥🔥”

t_a_c_ngcobo wrote: “With your voice bra theres more trust me wena just keep making magic 🔥👏❤️🙌one love.”

Related Topics:

InstagramJohannesburgUnited StatesSouth African EntertainmentArtistsEntertainmentHollywoodIdols SA

Share

Recent stories by:

Venecia Valentine