Lloyiso chuffed to see his face on New York billboard

“Idols SA” star Lloyiso was thrilled to see his face appear on a New York billboard recently. Lloyiso, real name Loyiso Gijana, shared his excitement with Instagram followers when he shared a snippet of his international billboard feature.

The “Seasons” hit-maker wrote: “Mama I made it to New York Times Square 😭😭🥹🔥!Super blessed @spotify” View this post on Instagram A post shared by LLOYISO🐘 (@lloyiso_rsa) Lloyiso had followers of his music swoon after his “Seasons“ EP release on March 31 and has been basking in the glory of his fine work ever since. The seven track EP boasts work from the big wigs of the international music industry, including Earwulf and Grammy-award-winning producers Mr Hudson who worked with John Legend, Janelle Monae, Jay-Z and Stargate, who produced for Beyoncé, Rihanna and Sam Smith.

The singer, songwriter, and producer took over social media and amplified his voice globally by posting covers on Facebook before embracing YouTube and TikTok. Nailing viral renditions of Rihanna, Billie Eilish and Lewis Capaldi, Lloyiso made his TikTok debut in 2020, generating multiple views and attracting the attention of labels worldwide. Friends in the industry congratulated the singer on his achievement.

