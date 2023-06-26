Independent Online
LOOK: Bonang Matheba celebrates turning 36 in true Queen B style

Bonang Matheba. Picture: Supplied

Published 2h ago

Media personality Bonang Matheba on Sunday turned a year older and she had a fitting celebration surrounded by some of her closest friends.

Matheba is a known lover of birthdays and was showered with love on social media by her followers, the BForce (her fans) and friends. Even American radio personality Charlamagne tha God wished her a happy birthday on his Instagram stories.

Moments from her intimate celebration were shared by her guests such as Boity Thulo, Thulani Hadebe and Buffalo Souljah. Of course, Matheba’s guests sipped on BNG as they enjoyed the night.

For the celebration, Matheba looked gorgeous as usual and dressed up for the occasion, ensuring to slay.

This year, Matheba is back to making queen moves; she bagged a guest role on season two of popular Netflix reality show “Young, Famous & African” and is on a roll with her YouTube show “B*Dazzled”.

Inside Bonang Matheba’s 36th birthday celebration. Picture: Instagram Screenshot

She was also recently announced as part of the judging panel of the very first Miss South Africa television show, “Crown Chasers”, extending her partnership with Miss South Africa.

“I am looking for a young modern woman that South Africans can aspire to be like, somebody that they see a little bit of themselves in; someone that is relatable, proudly South African and someone who caries herself with dignity, grace and elegance,” said Matheba in a press statement.

Inside Bonang Matheba’s 36th birthday celebration. Picture: Instagram Screenshot

“Obviously she has to be beautiful, but she must also have a wonderful and zesty personality. Somebody that gravitates towards people and who people gravitate towards – that X-factor!”

