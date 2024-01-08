LOOK: Did Bongani Mthombeni and Matthew Booth just become Instagram official?

Football legend Matthew Booth and his “alleged” mistress Bongani Mthombeni-Moller seem to have taken their relationship to the next level. Hard to forget how the couple was first outed in November 2022 by Booth’s estranged wife Sonia Pule (nee Booth). Who can forget the cheesecake saga?

Pule shared a series of social media posts claiming that the ex-soccer player had an almost one-year-long relationship with Mthombeni. She detailed how she hired a private investigator and used her car’s tracking device to expose the alleged affair, and revealed how the football pundit baked a cheesecake - but by the morning, the cake was gone. She said he’d made it for his alleged lover. It seems the two have put the headline-making scandal behind them and have gone Instagram official.

While they first denied being a couple, Mthombeni attending a wedding with Booth as her date speaks volumes. Mthombeni posted on her Instagram stories moments from her time at her friend’s wedding, revealing Booth was her date; and they both looked very happy.

Football legend Matthew Booth and his “alleged” mistress Bongani Mthombeni-Moller attend a wedding together this January. Picture: Instagram/bonganimthombenimoller Booth, who wore a shirt that looked like it was part of a matching set, could be seen smiling in his partner’s video. Mthombeni, on the other hand, opted for a peach flowing dress that did not match with Booth’s shirt.

The pictures have since gone viral with many wondering if this means that Booth and Mthombeni are officially a couple - nothing says you are together like an Instagram post.

Last year ZiMoja reported that the couple were no longer hiding their romance and had allegedly moved in together with the former soccer star even meeting his “mistress’s” family. Pule on the other hand, has placed her focus on her cheesecake business. Yes honey, she turned lemons into lemonade and collected her coins with the viral scandal.