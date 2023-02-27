LOOK: Gogo Maweni confesses to ‘sleeping’ with a snake in viral TikTok video

“Izangoma Zodumo“ reality TV star and sangoma Gogo Maweni’s recent TikTok video didn’t sit well with her fans. The video, which is captioned “good morning”, sees Maweni cuddled up with a snake in bed as she says good morning to her followers.

Story continues below Advertisement

As the snake slithered up her neck, she said: "For those that didn’t know, I sleep with (the snake), so, yeah… I am very warm at night.“ #gogomaweni #drmaweni ♬ original sound - Gogo Maweni @drmaweni Good morning ❤️✌🏾 #maweni The video garnered more than 1.6 million views before being removed from her TikTok page. This is not the first time that the traditional healer and social media influencer has posted videos of her pet snakes – yes, apparently she has many, including a cobra.

In October 2022, she purchased the cobra. She took to Twitter where she shared a video of a cobra in a plastic container. The serpent could be seen moving around in its new contained home. But that didn’t make it any less frightening. I finally got a cobra 🐍 #snakegang #maweni pic.twitter.com/ytqEZf1yil — Dr Maweni (@GogoMaweni) October 18, 2022 The traditional healer will soon be on a show titled “Sitting With Stan” season 3 on PSL (DStv channel 202). She gave her fans a glimpse of what she will be discussing.

Story continues below Advertisement

In the teaser she says: “Yes I am able to create love potions… but forced love is something that I don’t want.” #gogomaweni ♬ original sound - Gogo Maweni @drmaweni Do tune in 🤍 #maweni The healer received love upon sharing the video. Azola Xhobiso commented: “Goto 🙌🏼I can’t wait 🥰 I love you so much Gogo.”

Story continues below Advertisement