LOOK: Heartbroken Nadia Nakai finally breaks her silence on AKA’s death

Rapper Nadia Nakia who was dating fellow rapper AKA upon his death finally took to social media to pay tribute to the “Fella In Versace” hitmaker. The music icon, who was gunned down on Friday, February 10, outside Durban restaurant Wish on Florida, was honoured with a public memorial service at the Sandton Convention Centre on Friday, February 17.

Story continues below Advertisement

The memorial was a celebration of his creative genius and historical contribution to South African hip hop. It was attended by the Megacy, other friends and family. His private funeral took place the following day. Saying her final goodbyes to AKA, Nakai later posted a video on Instagram with a lengthy caption in which she described her grief. The video shows a happy AKA and Nakai showing off their matching tattoos.

She wrote: “My Heart is shattered, this is not what our future was meant to look like. I can’t believe I said my final goodbye to you yesterday. “I’ll never see you again for the rest of my lifetime? You loved me loud and proud, thank you baby. Protected me, Prayed for me, inspired me.” She continued to write how she finds it “hard to breathe let alone find the words to explain how much I love you”.

Story continues below Advertisement

“I’m really going to miss all the special moments we’ve had. This really hurts! I can’t come to terms with the fact that I’ll never hear you say you love me, I’ll never hear your laugh. We had plans.” Nakai said she was questioning God and that she didn’t know how she would go on without AKA. “There is no pain bigger than the pain of losing you. I thought I was going to spend the rest of my life with you, I realise you’re the one who spent the rest of your life with me. I don’t know why things happen the way they do, but I’m questioning God right now. Why would he bring us together to only take you away. I just don’t understand. I don’t know how I’m going to do this, going on with my life without you, I just can’t.

Story continues below Advertisement