Johannesburg - The family and friends of rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes, who was gunned down in Florida Road in Durban last week, gathered in Johannesburg on Saturday in a private funeral service to say their final goodbyes. The public and media were not allowed. On Friday, a memorial service which was open to the public was held at the Sandton Convention Centre, in celebration of the artist and his contribution to the South African music industry. Many took to the stage, including Dj Tira, Dj Oskido, Sizwe Dhlomo and the rapper’s mother, Lynn Forbes, to share their memories of him.

Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane who was killed along with his long-time friend AKA at Florida road, was also laid to rest on Saturday in a separate private ceremony in Johannesburg. Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi also bid farewell to the rapper in a tweet shared on Saturday morning, despite President Cyril Ramaphosa declining the Gauteng government’s alleged request to give the slain rapper an official provincial state-funded funeral. Lesufi said: “Show me an artist that carried our country’s flag on stage across the globe, I’ll show you, AKA. As a sign of honour we were just requesting that the flag he proudly carried be flown at half mast in GP. We’ve never applied for his funeral to be funded by the state. Go well AKA.”