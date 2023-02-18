WATCH: Five of the best moments from #AKAMemorialService

Kiernan Jarryd Forbes’ send-off was one for the ages. The Megacy came out in their numbers to join friends and family in celebrating the life of the local rap star, who was widely known by his alias, AKA. There was air of both profound loss and jubilant joy throughout proceedings at the Sandton Convention Centre. Tears flowed freely throughout the night as tributes were paid towards the late great.

But there was also an overwhelming desire by all those in attendance to celebrate his life through song and memories from those who were closest to him. There were a lot of memorable moments throughout, here are our five favourites: Sim Dope

When Sizwe Dhlomo introduced one of AKA’s long-time friends Simphiwe “Sim Dope” Gumede to the stage, AKA’s anthemic “Levels” hit single, “Sim Dope” started playing. Everyone in the hall rose to their feet and started rapping along to the timeless single. As he Gumede regaled the audience with the story of him and AKA’s relationship, most people in the arena and on social media expressed their shock at finding out that the “Sim Dope” character AKA rapped about was actually a real person.

Kairo shows off some dance moves Kairo busts some moves #AKAMemorialService pic.twitter.com/HK8TcVmW6S — Shazi (@NkosinathiShazi) February 17, 2023 AKA’s only child, Kairo Forbes, was the star of the show! While Anatii performed “10 Fingers”, which famously has a line in which he sings “It’s just me and ta ka Kairo”, Kairo started dancing right in the front. Earlier on, she’d also warmed our hearts when she noticed Nadia Nakai, who AKA’s girlfriend, was crying and went over to hug and comfort her. She also consoled her grandmother, Lynn Forbes.

Yanga’s journey with AKA Yanga’s career has always been very closely tied to AKA’s. The 35-year-old rose to prominence off the back of directing music videos for AKA before he then earned his stripes as a musical artist in his own right. But many people didn’t know the depth of Yanga’s relationship with AKA. During his speech, an emotional Yanga not only spoke on how AKA changed his life by putting him on, but also gave credit to Nadai Nakai for saving AKA’s life.

Zaz reflects on AKA’s principles #AKAMemorial Mahlatse Sethole also known as Zaz shares his fond memories of his late business partner AKA #RIPAKA #AKAMemorial @IOL pic.twitter.com/lroDBMJv4v — IOL Lifestyle (@IOL_Lifestyle) February 17, 2023 AKA surrounded himself with a core group of close confidants who represented his business and musical interests. One of them, Mahlatse “Zaz” Sethole, took to the stage and shared his experience of the Supa Mega. Zaz shared the story of how in true AKA fashion, the headstrong rapper once cancelled a business deal with a luxury brand because he wasn’t happy with how the brand’s CEO spoke to his team during a phone call.