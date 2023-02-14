Memorial service for chef Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane to be held at Sacred Heart College

The details of the memorial service for the late chef and entrepreneur Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane have been announced. News of Motsoane’s death broke on social media on Saturday morning, sending shock waves across the country.

Story continues below Advertisement

He was killed along with his long-time friend and rapper Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes in a shooting on Florida Road on Friday night. It has been announced that the memorial for Motsoane will take place at Sacred Heart College in Observatory, Johannesburg, at 5pm on Thursday. Close friends, family, and selected members of the media will gather for the special send-off ceremony, which will be live-streamed. A live-stream link will be shared on the day.

It has also been announced that a private funeral ceremony will take place at the weekend. "Tibz show me love" Tebello Motsoane. I admired his fashion sense and business acumen. 💔RIP pic.twitter.com/jN3W0dweKD — Pluralist (@Rea411) February 11, 2023 The Katlehong-born chef has had a big influence on the culinary industry over the years. In interviews, when asked what food meant to him, he said: “Sitting at the table is always an opportunity to connect, most of us come from different parts of the country and when we share a table to enjoy a meal, we are sharing our past and present experiences.”

Story continues below Advertisement