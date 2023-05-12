LOOK: J’Something, Samthing Soweto, Makhadzi attend Sho Majozi’s ‘African Union’ themed birthday bash

South African award-winning rapper Sho Madjozi gathered all her favourite people into one room to celebrate her special day recently. The “John Cena” hitmaker turned 31 earlier this week and hosted a grand affair under the theme, “The African Union”, in which she celebrated different cultures from around the world.

Micasa frontman, J'Something, award-winning musician Langa Mavuso, multi-faceted artist Samthing Soweto and multi-award-winning musician Makhadzi were just a few of the celebrities who attended the star-studded affair. A day before the party, on her actual birthday, Majozi took to Instagram to dedicate a profound birthday post to herself that acknowledged the “star” that she is. Together with a photo-dump of various pictures of her parents, childhood, live concerts and her children’s book, she wrote: “I was trying to Google how stars are born and of course all the results were about astronomical stars and how they are born from collapsing clouds of gas and dust and a great many interactions of small and enormous particles fusing in ridiculous heat.